Pak vs Aus: Naseem Shah included in Test squad after Haris Rauf tests COVID positive

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022
RAWALPINDI: Naseem Shah, who was originally a travelling reserve, has been included in the Pakistan squad for the first Test against Australia after Haris Rauf was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.
Haris will remain in isolation for five days and will reintegrate with the squad after a negative test at the end of his isolation period, a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.
The PCB said following Rauf’s positive test on Tuesday, the rest of the squad members and support personnel were retested. All these tests have come out negative.