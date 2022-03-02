Rihanna turns heads in revealing outfit as she graces a fashion show in Paris

 
Rihanna dropped jaws as she showed off her baby bump in all its glory at a fashion show in Paris on Tuesday.

The award-winning artist braved chilly temperatures to attend Paris Fashion Week Dior show in lingerie.

The stunning 34-year-old singer, who's expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, stunned in a black bra and knickers and added a sheer black lace babydoll nightie.

Rihanna  matched the revealing outfit with a pair of knee-high boots and a black coat which she wore off her shoulders and pulled away from her body.

A$AP Rocky's sweetheart added extra sparkle to her look with extravagant jewellery with earrings, necklaces and rings catching the sunlight as she sashayed to the fashion show.

Rihanna has been proudly showing off her baby bump since announcing her pregnancy just over one month ago.

