 
sports
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Reuters

Pak vs Aus: Nathan Lyon hopes for a 3-0 win for Aussies

By
Reuters

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon. — Twitter/File
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon. — Twitter/File

  • "My mindset is every game we go into, we will look to win, not draw or lose. My mindset is to win 3-0 in Pakistan," Lyon says.
  • Lyon adds wickets looked similar to those in the United Arab Emirates.
  • "All bowlers in our squad are well prepared to play whatever role it takes to perform well," the spinner mentions.

ISLAMABAD: Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said on Wednesday he was proud to be involved in the team's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years and hoped for a 3-0 Test series win to make the trip even more memorable.

Australia completed a 4-0 Ashes series victory over England earlier this year and while they face vastly different conditions in Pakistan Lyon said the goal was to win every match.

"My mindset is every game we go into, we will look to win, not draw or lose. My mindset is to win 3-0 in Pakistan," Lyon told reporters ahead of the first Test, which begins on Friday in Rawalpindi.

Major teams have shunned Pakistan since an attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians but international sides have recently started touring the country again.

"Pakistan haven't had the opportunity to have a lot of international cricket here over a number of years so to be able to be the first Australian team to come here to play...it's a pretty proud moment," Lyon said.

Read more: Six best players to watch out in Pakistan-Australia series

"We've spoken as a group about how big it is for the people of Pakistan to see the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins and Marnus Labuschagne...these guys are proud to come out here and play to be role models."

Lyon said the wickets looked similar to those in the United Arab Emirates and he expected a good batting track early in the opening match before the spin and reverse swing later.

"My role is going to change across the Test matches. There's going to be times where I'll be in a holding role...where there is an opportunity for me to be more attacking I will," Lyon said.

"All bowlers in our squad are well prepared to play whatever role it takes to perform well. It's going to be challenging but we've got the squad to cover all areas."

More From Sports:

What was Erin Holland's favourite PSL 7 look on herself?

What was Erin Holland's favourite PSL 7 look on herself?
Six best players to watch out in Pakistan-Australia series

Six best players to watch out in Pakistan-Australia series
Watch: Steve Smith drools over BBQ lamb chops in Pakistan

Watch: Steve Smith drools over BBQ lamb chops in Pakistan
What's former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez up to post-retirement?

What's former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez up to post-retirement?
Hasan Ali signs for Lancashire Cricket

Hasan Ali signs for Lancashire Cricket
Pak vs Aus: Naseem Shah included in Test squad after Haris Rauf tests COVID positive

Pak vs Aus: Naseem Shah included in Test squad after Haris Rauf tests COVID positive
Shoaib Akhtar takes a jibe at Shahid Afridi on his birthday

Shoaib Akhtar takes a jibe at Shahid Afridi on his birthday
Pak vs Aus: Haris Rauf tests coronavirus positive ahead of first Test

Pak vs Aus: Haris Rauf tests coronavirus positive ahead of first Test
Pak vs Aus: NCOC allows 100% spectators at stadiums

Pak vs Aus: NCOC allows 100% spectators at stadiums
Erin Holland bids adieu to Pakistani fans as PSL 2022 wraps up

Erin Holland bids adieu to Pakistani fans as PSL 2022 wraps up
What will Erin Holland miss after conclusion of PSL 2022?

What will Erin Holland miss after conclusion of PSL 2022?
'Stealing quiet moments mid-match': Sania Mirza shares athletic throwback snapshot

'Stealing quiet moments mid-match': Sania Mirza shares athletic throwback snapshot

Latest

view all