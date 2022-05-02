 
Monday May 02 2022
SDSports desk

PCB finalises schedule for PSL-8: sources

Monday May 02, 2022

Peshawar Zalmi's Kamran Akmal plays a shot as Ben Dunk of the Qalandars looks on. Photo: AFP/file
  • PSL-8 will take place at four venues in Pakistan — Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. 
  • The event will be held between February 15 and March 31.
  • New Zealand and West Indies are scheduled to visit Pakistan in January 2023.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to start the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from February 15, 2023, said well-placed sources.

The sources privy to the matter said that the cricket board has finalised the schedule for the next edition of the league without consulting the franchises, The News reported Monday. 

The event will be held between February 15 and March 31.

“There was no discussion between franchises and the PSL management regarding the schedule but despite that, it was finalised,” the franchises were quoted as saying by the sources.

The PCB has also decided that the 2023 tournament will take place at four venues in Pakistan — Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

According to sources, New Zealand and then West Indies will visit Pakistan in January 2023, after which Pakistan will host the Super League 8.

