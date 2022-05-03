Netflix discovering 'brutal reality' of Meghan, knows it made 'biggest mistake'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could only survive Netflix deal if they agree to give out more about their royal life.

Journalist Dan Wootton says that the streaming giant is contemplating its decision to join hands with the estranged Duke and Duchess.

Partnering with Meghan could Netflix’s “biggest mistake," he added.



Mr Wootton claimed: “Netflix is discovering the brutal reality of the truism ‘go woke, go broke’.

“Breaking the bank to sign the King and Queen of Woke Harry and Meghan could well end up the biggest mistake in their history.”

He then added: “I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry and Meghan are soon faced with a stark choice: Provide us with a juicy show about your lives and the Royal Family or we’re not going to renew your deal.

“That’s Hollywood, darling," he continued.

He quipped: “You can pretend to be royal all you want, but when you’ve sold out to an entertainment giant, there’s only so long you can resist if you want to keep pocketing the massive cheques.”