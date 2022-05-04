Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas never want to market themselves as ‘celebrity couple’: ‘Not that cool’

Sophie Turner talks about public appearances as the actor said that she and husband Joe Jonas only do red carpet when it’s for the right reason.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, the Game of Thrones star expressed her dislike for marketing herself as a ‘celebrity couple.’

She told the outlet, "I’m very protective of the life we’ve built. Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it’s for the right reason and makes sense for our careers.”

"You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It’s not that cool. And my daughter never asked for any of this," Turner added.

The 26-year-old actor continued: “I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments.”

“It’s not something I want her to deal with unless she says, ‘This is what I want to do.’ We’re quite strict about that. We’ll encourage her to do whatever she wants but I don’t think we would professionally let her do anything until she’s 18.”

Turner concluded, “I also feel quite strongly about my daughter not becoming a nepotism child.”

The actor got engaged to Joe Jonas in 2017 after dating for a year. The couple secretly got married in 2019 and welcomed their baby girl Willa in July 2020 and are now expecting their second baby.