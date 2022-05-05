 
sports
Thursday May 05 2022
By
Reuters

Maradona's shirt sold for 7.1 million pounds

By
Reuters

Thursday May 05, 2022

Maradonas famed no.10 jersey sold for $12.4 million at auction. — Reuters/Toby Melville
Maradona's famed no.10 jersey sold for $12.4 million at auction. — Reuters/Toby Melville

  • Maradona wore Argentina's No. 10 shirt in 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England in Mexico.
  • sale broke previous record for sports memorabilia set by original autograph manuscript of Olympic Manifesto from 1892.
  • Buyer is anonymous.

The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored two of the most famous goals in soccer history was sold for 7.14 million pounds ($8.93 million) on Wednesday, marking a new auction record for an item of sports memorabilia.

Maradona wore Argentina's No. 10 shirt in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England in Mexico. Six minutes into the second half he put his team ahead by punching the ball into the net for what became known as the "Hand of God" goal.

Four minutes later Maradona dribbled from his own half to score a goal widely considered one of the greatest in World Cup history.

England midfielder Steve Hodge got Maradona's jersey after the game and announced last month he was putting it up for auction after 19 years on display at England's National Football Museum.

"This historic shirt is a tangible reminder of an important moment not only in the history of sports, but in the history of the 20th century," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables.

Sotheby's said the buyer was anonymous.

The sale broke the previous record for sports memorabilia set by the original autograph manuscript of the Olympic Manifesto from 1892, which went for $8.8 million in 2019.

The sale of Maradona's jersey was complicated by claims that the wrong shirt was going under the hammer, with his daughter and ex-wife saying Hodge received the shirt Maradona wore in the first half of the match.

Sotheby's said they used photomatching technology to "conclusively" match the shirt to both goals by "examining unique details on various elements of the item, including the patch, stripes, and numbering".

Maradona, regarded as one of the world's best-ever footballers, died in November 2020 aged 60.

($1 = 0.8000 pounds)

More From Sports:

Hasan Ali bags 'Player of the Month' award for great performance in County Championship 2022

Hasan Ali bags 'Player of the Month' award for great performance in County Championship 2022
Real Madrid stun Man City to reach Champions League final

Real Madrid stun Man City to reach Champions League final
ICC updates T20, ODI and Test rankings

ICC updates T20, ODI and Test rankings
Shoaib Malik and his ‘pyaari ammi’ wish fans Eid Mubarak

Shoaib Malik and his ‘pyaari ammi’ wish fans Eid Mubarak
Erin Holland guilty of letting Ben Cutting ‘down’ over heartbreaking IVF journey

Erin Holland guilty of letting Ben Cutting ‘down’ over heartbreaking IVF journey
PCB finalises schedule for PSL-8: sources

PCB finalises schedule for PSL-8: sources
Ramiz Raja clueless about junior level cricket: Salman Butt

Ramiz Raja clueless about junior level cricket: Salman Butt
Five key players in Real Madrid's title triumph

Five key players in Real Madrid's title triumph
Real Madrid win record-extending 35th LaLiga title

Real Madrid win record-extending 35th LaLiga title
Cristiano Ronaldo posts adorable image with newborn baby girl

Cristiano Ronaldo posts adorable image with newborn baby girl

Babar Azam's Umrah look leaves people in awe

Babar Azam's Umrah look leaves people in awe
Lahore to host inaugural Pakistan Junior League from 1-15 Oct

Lahore to host inaugural Pakistan Junior League from 1-15 Oct

Latest

view all