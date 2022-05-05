 
Thursday May 05 2022
Thursday May 05, 2022

Khloe Kardashian reunites with cheater Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian seems to be happy returning to her on and off again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, who has had a string of cheating allegations against him.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the Good American founder shared that she had gotten back with the disgraced NBA star at the time when she was not aware that he fathered another child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols.

She went on to say that Tristan came to witness Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get engaged and that they had gotten back together during that time period.

She went on to share that Tristan sought therapy and that she was optimistic of their future together.

Speaking to a producer about their relationship Khloe said: "We're good. We're actually in a really good place. We just got back together. He's been going to therapy a lot. There's just been a lot of effort on his part."

"When we broke up, I learned how well him and I got along and what good friends we are and what good partners we are. I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together," Khloe said.

