Saturday May 07 2022
WhatsApp to roll out three new features in coming weeks

Saturday May 07, 2022

A representational image of WhatsApp. — AFP/File
Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is now rolling three new features in the coming weeks, WABetainfo reported.

According to the WhatsApp news tracker, the first feature is about the release of message reactions to everyone, already announced by Mark Zuckerberg. However, it is worth mentioning that since the company is slowly rolling out the feature, it will take up to seven days before reaching everyone.

The second feature under pipeline is related to sharing media files. WhatsApp will soon allow sharing of media files up to 2GB in size, protected by end-to-end encryption.

The third useful feature will allow users to add up to 512 people to WhatsApp groups. WABetainfo noted that this feature will also be very useful when releasing the facility to create a community.

Taking to his Twitter handle, WhatsApp Head Will Cathcart also confirmed that these three features will be rolled out over the coming weeks.


