 
pakistan
Saturday May 07 2022
By
NPNaya Pakistan

Govt should renegotiate bailout package with IMF, says Ishaq Dar

By
NPNaya Pakistan

Saturday May 07, 2022

Senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar. — APP/File
Senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar. — APP/File 

  • Former finance minister says the government has to run the country and not ruin it by taking dictations.
  • Dar believes complete burden of increase in price of petroleum products should not fall on people.
  • Says PML-N government would give a subsidy on wheat that would decrease its price within two days.

Senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar believes that the government should renegotiate the bailout package provided by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan.

Dar, while speaking on Geo News programme “Naya Pakistan”, said that in his opinion Pakistan should re-negotiate with the IMF.

During the show the former finance minister said that the global lender was asking Pakistan to increase the price of petroleum products, adding that the “complete burden” of the price hike should not fall on the people.

Dar said that the PTI government had agreed to the IMF’s package on “very strict conditions”.

“We have to run the country and not ruin it by taking dictations,” said the former finance minister. He added that the PML-N government would give a subsidy on wheat that would decrease its price within two days, adding that the KP government should also reduce the price.

“The country’s situation is like this because due to the last government’s incompetence,” said Dar. He added that the PTI government did not work on increasing the revenue of the country.

“PTI government knew it was going that’s why they decreased the price of petroleum,” said Dar. He also slammed the last government for the free-floating of the dollar, which he believed had ruined the country.

“Reducing monetary policy by 1% would have save billions of rupees for Pakistan,” said the former finance minister leader. He added that the PML-N government from 2013-18 had managed the cash flow.

The PML-N leader claimed that Pakistan had lost Rs4 trillion by free-floating of the dollar by the PTI government.

More From Pakistan:

Police rescue family that had gone missing on its way to Kund Malir Beach

Police rescue family that had gone missing on its way to Kund Malir Beach
Our govt should've been replaced by more competent people: Imran Khan

Our govt should've been replaced by more competent people: Imran Khan
FIA's plea in SC for restoration of section 20 in PECA withdrawn: Marriyum Aurangzeb

FIA's plea in SC for restoration of section 20 in PECA withdrawn: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Syeda Dania Shah approaches court for divorce from Aamir Liaquat, labels him 'worse than devil'

Syeda Dania Shah approaches court for divorce from Aamir Liaquat, labels him 'worse than devil'
PM Shehbaz Sharif requests KP CM to keep wheat prices same as Punjab

PM Shehbaz Sharif requests KP CM to keep wheat prices same as Punjab
Fed govt nominates Baligh-ur-Rehman as governor Punjab

Fed govt nominates Baligh-ur-Rehman as governor Punjab
Punjab Police guarded Farah Khan’s residence for over three years, without reason

Punjab Police guarded Farah Khan’s residence for over three years, without reason
Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain resigns

Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain resigns

PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses desire to strengthen multi-faceted relationship with EU

PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses desire to strengthen multi-faceted relationship with EU
‘A donkey remains a donkey’: Imran Khan’s comment takes internet by storm

‘A donkey remains a donkey’: Imran Khan’s comment takes internet by storm
Govt warns PTI of 'consequences' if they create chaos during long march

Govt warns PTI of 'consequences' if they create chaos during long march
PM Shehbaz Sharif to address public gathering in Swat today

PM Shehbaz Sharif to address public gathering in Swat today

Latest

view all