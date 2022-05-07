Govt should renegotiate bailout package with IMF, says Ishaq Dar

Senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar. — APP/File

Senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar believes that the government should renegotiate the bailout package provided by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan.

Dar, while speaking on Geo News programme “Naya Pakistan”, said that in his opinion Pakistan should re-negotiate with the IMF.

During the show the former finance minister said that the global lender was asking Pakistan to increase the price of petroleum products, adding that the “complete burden” of the price hike should not fall on the people.

Dar said that the PTI government had agreed to the IMF’s package on “very strict conditions”.

“We have to run the country and not ruin it by taking dictations,” said the former finance minister. He added that the PML-N government would give a subsidy on wheat that would decrease its price within two days, adding that the KP government should also reduce the price.

“The country’s situation is like this because due to the last government’s incompetence,” said Dar. He added that the PTI government did not work on increasing the revenue of the country.

“PTI government knew it was going that’s why they decreased the price of petroleum,” said Dar. He also slammed the last government for the free-floating of the dollar, which he believed had ruined the country.

“Reducing monetary policy by 1% would have save billions of rupees for Pakistan,” said the former finance minister leader. He added that the PML-N government from 2013-18 had managed the cash flow.

The PML-N leader claimed that Pakistan had lost Rs4 trillion by free-floating of the dollar by the PTI government.