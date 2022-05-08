Meghan Markle growing ‘anxious to prove herself’: report

Experts believe Meghan Markle has started growing ‘anxious’ at the thought of ‘proving herself’ with the new Spotify podcast.

A Professor of Marketing & Consumer research, Pauline MacLaran, made this claim.

In her interview with Express UK, she was quoted saying, “Certainly on the UK side people have become rather disaffected with them.”

“There does seem to have been all this anticipation [for the podcast] and nothing produced yet, although Meghan's Archetypes series is supposed to be out soon.”

“But I think they definitely need something out in a more concrete way, to sort of prove themselves in a way. That they can be successful.”

“I can't really speak for the American mood on this, because I hear different things, because they seem to be more popular there.”

“Although again they don't seem to be classed as A-list celebrities. So the jury is out there. If this Archetypes series comes out, this could pack a punch. So these things can turn around in an instant.”