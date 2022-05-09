 
Monday May 09 2022
Web Desk

Tiny Bible replica size of a coin, from 16th century, rediscovered at Leeds Library

Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

Israeli scientists have come up with the ultimate concise Bible, printing the entire Old Testament on a silicon chip the size of a pinhead as photographed here by a photographer hired by the Technion public affairs office of the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa. — Reuters
  • 1911 replica of Bible from 16th century rediscovered at Leeds library.
  • Librarians say that the origins of the replica are a mystery.
  • More than 3,000 items were discovered and catalogued at Leeds, including some dating back to 1400s, during lockdown.

A tiny Bible the size of a £2 coin was rediscovered among other mysterious treasures at Leeds Library, Daily Mail reported.

Despite being extremely tiny, the book has both the testaments, Old and New.

The 1911 miniature replica is printed on 876 gossamer-thin India paper pages and measures 1.9 inches by 1.3 inches.

Librarians say that the origins of the replica are a mystery.

"We don't know where it came from. It's a bit of a mystery, really. A lot of items in our collection were either bought over time or they might have been donated," said Rhian Isaac, special collections senior librarian at Leeds City Library.

She said that the team has done a lot of work during the lockdown cataloguing books which is why they found books never seen or found before.

More than 3,000 items were discovered and catalogued, including some dating back to the 1400s.

Librarians at Leeds are hoping that the library might interest tourists as well and not just academics and researchers.

"It's a massive thing for us," said Isaac.

