Prince Harry faces major set back in legal battle with British press

File Footage





Prince Harry faced a major legal blow this week after a judge rejected his request for a preliminary trial in his ongoing legal battle with The Mail on Sunday, reported Express UK.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex sued the Mail on Sunday for publishing a report that said that he “tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret.”

According to Prince Harry, the article “caused serious damage to his reputation and substantial hurt, embarrassment, and distress which is continuing”, and he is claiming “damages including aggravated damages for libel.”

However, Harry’s bid was rejected by High Court judge Justice Nicklin, who said that the Mail on Sunday should be given a chance to build its case.

Justice Nicklin said: “I have refused to direct trial of the issue of serious harm. I appreciate that the Claimant’s (Harry’s) case is one based solely upon inference, but ultimately this is an issue of fact.”

He added: “The Defendant (Associated Newspapers) must have an opportunity to advance any factual case in answer to the Claimant’s inferential case. This makes the issue unsuitable for determination as a preliminary issue.”

The judge also added that the issue could be tried at a later stage, meaning that Prince Harry still has a chance to argue his case in a full trial later.