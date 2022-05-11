 
pakistan
Wednesday May 11 2022
Weather alert: Temperature expected to soar up to 40°C in Karachi

Wednesday May 11, 2022

A motorcyclist on the way while covering their faces with cloth to protect from heat stroke during extreme heatwave. Photo—APP/ Farhan Khan
  • Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz says mercury may even hit 50°C in different parts of Sindh.
  • Temperature may above 45°C in Khanpur, Raheem Yar Khan and Dera Ismail Khan.
  • Currently heatwave has engulfed different parts of the country, Sardar Sarfaraz

KARACHI: Temperature is likely to soar up to 40°C between May 13-14 which would further intensify the ongoing heat spell, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned on Tuesday.

“Currently, Karachi is not under the influence of heatwave, however, due to high humidity in the air, the greater intensity of temperature is being felt,” said Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz.

Forecasting the increase in temperature in different parts of the country, Sardar Sarfaraz said that the mercury may even hit 50°C in different parts of Sindh. He said that the intensity of heat was recorded higher than normal in the upper, central, and southern Punjab as well as different parts of Baluchistan.

“The heatwave has gripped different parts of the country and may continue till May 15. During this period intensity of heat will be higher than normal,” he added.

Another Met department official said that in Punjab, the mercury may shoot 7-9°C higher than average temperature during the daytime, while in upper and central parts of Sindh, it would rise 6-8°C higher than usual.

“In Khanpur, Raheem Yar Khan and Dera Ismail Khan the temperature may rise above 45°C. However, in Jacobabad, Dadu, Larkana and Sukkur the temperature will most likely remain between 46-48°C,” he said.

