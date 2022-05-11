PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for London to meet party supremo Nawaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photo — AFP/File

PM Shehbaz left for London accompanied with the delegation and other party members.

Nawaz Sharif says Imran Khan caused unprecedented havoc in Pakistan



Sources say PML-N is expected to make a "big decision."



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for London this morning to meet his elder brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported Wednesday.

The prime minister will touch down in London at Gatwick Airport's south terminal at 5:45pm. The flight from Islamabad to London is nine hours and five minutes long.

According to the sources, Nawaz Sharif has to consult the party leadership over some important issues he has reservations over and the PML-N is expected to make a "big decision", which is why he rejected the proposal to have an online meeting.

Speaking to the media in London, Nawaz said he is looking forward to meeting Shehbaz Sharif and others accompanying him. Several federal ministers including Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and Khurram Dastgir are with PM Shehbaz who flew in Wednesday's wee hours.



Nawaz said the PTI government had left Pakistan in a deep economic mess.

“The PTI government has created a crisis in every sphere of the country. Imran Khan’s government harmed Pakistan in every possible manner, be it social, economic, cultural or political issues. Nothing like this happened ever before in the history of Pakistan."

When asked about former PM Imran Khan making references to Mir Jafar and treachery, the PML-N said that Imran Khan has caused an unprecedented havoc in the country and the kind of destruction he has left behind has never been seen before.

"Thankfully, he is gone and his destructive ways have been stopped.”

Speaking about the expected meeting, Nawaz said that they would discuss the current situation as well as the way forward.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ishaq Dar said the meeting in London was of critical importance as big decisions about economy have to be made. He ruled out the idea of early elections and said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already said that elections before October were not possible.

The party sources further said that during the meeting with Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, they will discuss a strategy on the prices of petroleum products.



The discussion holds special importance as a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to begin talks with Pakistani officials on May 18 in Doha.

Moreover, decisions regarding power-sharing, the next general elections, and the Punjab cabinet will also be taken during the meeting.

Last month, the PML-N supremo had met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari — a key ally in the ruling coalition — in London to discuss ways forward after a "constitutional victory for democracy, the rule of law and supremacy of parliament".



The two leaders agreed to work closely to "repair the rot across the board," read a joint statement.