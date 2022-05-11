 
world
Wednesday May 11 2022
By
Reuters

Al Jazeera reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

By
Reuters

Wednesday May 11, 2022

Deceased Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh. — Twitter/ @assaf_khuloud
Deceased Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh. — Twitter/ @assaf_khuloud

  • Israeli military refutes Al Jazeera's claim, says Shireen Abu Akleh may have been shot by Palestinians during clash with troops.
  • Palestinian health ministry confirms Abu Akleh's death.
  • City of Jenin sees intensified army raids in recent weeks.

JENIN, WEST BANK: An Al Jazeera reporter was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Qatar-based news channel said, but the military said she may have been shot by Palestinians as they clashed with its troops.

One Palestinian official said Shireen Abu Akleh had been "assassinated" by Israeli forces while reporting on a raid in the city of Jenin, which has seen intensified army raids in recent weeks as violence has surged.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed Abu Akleh's death and said a second reporter, Ali Samodi, had been wounded.

In a statement, the military said its troops had shot back after coming under "massive fire" in Jenin and that "there is a possibility, now being looked into, that reporters were hit — possibly by shoots fired by Palestinian gunmen".

Al Jazeera reported that Abu Akleh was hit by a live bullet after which she was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

“What we know for now is that the Palestinian Health Ministry has announced her death. Shireen Abu Akleh, was covering the events unfolding in Jenin, specifically an Israeli raid the city, which is north of the occupied West Bank, when she was hit by a bullet to the head,” the publication quoted another one of its journalist's, Nida Ibrahim, as speaking from the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

With additional input taken from Al Jazeera

More From World:

Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump
Black hole hunters cast gaze at centre of the Milky Way galaxy

Black hole hunters cast gaze at centre of the Milky Way galaxy
Load-shedding crisis: Bride, groom swapped due to power outage and lack of visibility

Load-shedding crisis: Bride, groom swapped due to power outage and lack of visibility
Singapore bans controversial Kashmir film praised by India's Modi

Singapore bans controversial Kashmir film praised by India's Modi
Piers Morgan to interview Taliban spokesperson on his 'Uncensored' show

Piers Morgan to interview Taliban spokesperson on his 'Uncensored' show
Facebook-owner Meta gives preview of its first store, enterprise tools

Facebook-owner Meta gives preview of its first store, enterprise tools
World's first viral meme, 'Dancing Baby', resurfacing as NFT

World's first viral meme, 'Dancing Baby', resurfacing as NFT
Building-sized asteroid safely flew by earth last night

Building-sized asteroid safely flew by earth last night
Climate update: WMO warns world could see 1.5°C rise in next five years

Climate update: WMO warns world could see 1.5°C rise in next five years
UAE jobs: Gulf state to introduce unemployment insurance

UAE jobs: Gulf state to introduce unemployment insurance

US to increase pressure on Taliban if they don't reverse decisions on women

US to increase pressure on Taliban if they don't reverse decisions on women
Biden signs measure speeding up US weapons deliveries to Ukraine

Biden signs measure speeding up US weapons deliveries to Ukraine

Latest

view all