Wednesday May 11 2022
Newlywed bride dies by suicide after being upset for absence of toilet at husband's home

Bride Kalpana, 22, and her groom Bhavin Munjpara, 26, lying in a bed, exchange wedding vows inside a hospital in Ahmedabad February 17, 2012. The couple took their wedding vows in a hospital after Munjpara fractured his feet in a road accident on February 11, their relatives said.—Reuters
  • 27-year-old woman dies by suicide, upset over her husband's inability to set up toilet in house.
  • Her mother finds her hanging from her sari, struggling to breathe. 
  • Police are further investigating her father's role in her being upset as he did not approve of marriage and had not attended any events.

A 27-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu, India, allegedly died by suicide after being upset over her husband's inability to set up a toilet in the house, India Times reported. 

Ramya, who was a pharmacist and worked at a private hospital in Cuddalore, was in a relationship with her husband, Karthikeyan, for more than two years. They finally got married on April 6.

A day after the marriage, however, Ramya returned to her mother's house as there was no functional toilet at her husband's place. 

Karthikeyan reassured her and said that he would rent a house with a toilet facility. Allegedly, he never fulfilled his promise. 

Ramya, disheartened and disappointed, tried to take her life on May 10. Her mother found her hanging from her sari, struggling to breathe. 

She was rushed to the hospital and was admitted there for two days but she eventually passed away on Tuesday.  

Ramya's mother lodged a complaint at Thiruppadhiripuliyar police station against Karthikeyan.

Police are further investigating her father's role in her being upset as he did not approve of the marriage and had not attended any of the events.

