Spain may offer three-days menstrual leave

Move to make Spain first Western country to grant advantage.

Some companies in the United States also have the policy.

Around one-third women who menstruate suffer severe pain.

Spain is now considering granting women a three-day leave from work each month if they are experiencing severe menstrual pain, The Telegraph reported.



This will make Spain the first-ever Western nation to offer the advantage.

Menstrual leave is offered only in Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Zambia. Some companies in the United States have the policy too.

Spanish Gynaecology and Obstetrics Society said that almost a third of menstruating women suffer from extreme abdominal pain, headaches, diarrhoea, and fever.

"If someone has an illness with such symptoms a temporary disability is granted, so the same should happen with menstruation – allowing a woman with a very painful period to stay at home," secretary of state for equality Angela Rodriguez said.

The Telegraph reported that the change is scheduled to be voted on next week.



The reform bill comprises other steps impacting women's health such as the provision of sanitary pads for girls in schools and removal of VAT from the sale price of sanitary pads and tampons.