Shahbaz Gill's wife found to be Rs18.6m defaulter of COMSATS

COMSATS demands payment of $99,000 and Rs86,000 spent on Rasool's studies, airfare and living allowance in US.

Warns of legal action in case the notice is not responded to within 15 days.

Notice says Rasool could not complete her studies or return to Pakistan by the due date.

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's wife Izza Asad Rasool is found to be owing around Rs18.6 million to the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) University, Islamabad, it emerged Thursday when the varsity sent a show-cause notice to the defaulter.

Meanwhile, Gill has allegedly been using his influence to threaten COMSATS' administration in order to avoid action against his wife.

Geo News tried approaching Gill in this regard but he did not respond either to calls or the questionnaire sent through text messages.

The COMSATS University has demanded the payment of official expenses worth $99,000 and Rs86,000, spent on account of tuition fees, living allowance, and airfare.

According to the notice, Rasool went to the United States 11 years ago in 2011 to pursue an MS leading to PhD studies in the field of Labour and Industrial Relations at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA (UIUC). The scholar was expected to complete the studies by 2016, and come back to Pakistan but she didn't.

However, Rasool was not married to Gill — who is an employee of the same American university — at the time she left for her studies but got married in December 2011.

The notice stated that Rasool could not complete her studies by the due date while she was also irregular in submitting her academic



progress reports, which are supposed to be submitted every six months.

Moreover, Izza neither apply for the extension of her employment contract with COMSATS which expired on June 30, 2016, nor requested the extension in ex-Pakistan leave granted from August 1, 2011, to July 31, 2012.

The COMSATS has warned Rasool of responding to this notice within 15 days or the university will initiate legal and administrative action against her.



It is pertinent to mention here that Rasool has not returned to Pakistan ever since she left for the US.