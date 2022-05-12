One killed, 13 injured as explosion rips through Karachi's Saddar area

KARACHI: At least one person was killed and thirteen were left injured in a blast that rocked the Saddar area of Karachi late Thursday night.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal, several cars were also damaged during the blast while the windows of the nearby buildings were shattered.

He added that the nature of the blast is currently being determined, while the injured have been shifted to the Jinnah Hospital.

An emergency has been imposed in all public hospitals of Karachi, while sources at the Jinnah Hospital said that the condition of four individuals is serious.

Hospital sources added that the people brought to the hospital have sustained injuries caused by ball-bearings.





This is a developing story. More details will be added.