Friday May 13 2022
Prince Charles to thwart Andrew’s wish for royal property: Demands must stop

Friday May 13, 2022

Prince Charles and Prince Andrew could be on their way for a royal feud over a royal property that is coveted by both of their children, reported Express UK.

In what could easily turn into the next big royal rift, Prince Andrew is reportedly eyeing the Adelaide Cottage in Windsor as a grace-and-favour home for his daughter, Princess Eugenie.

However, the only problem is that Prince Charles’ son and the heir to the throne, Prince William, is also said to be eyeing a move into Adelaide Cottage this summer to be closer to the Queen.

A royal insider even commented that the move makes the most sense for William, his wife Kate Middleton, and their three children, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

“Finding a way to make Adelaide Cottage work seems to be the best and only option. There are issues with all the other houses, so Adelaide will be the favourite,” the insider shared.

But, with Andrew also wanting the cottage for his daughter, royal expert Andrew Pierce chimed in to share his thoughts about this latest possible rift.

Saying that the royals need to stop granting favours to minor royals, Pierce flatly stated: “It has got to stop.”

“Besides, William, Kate, and Harry, if he was ever to come back, the rest should not get a royal residence,” said Pierce.

Royal expert Richard Eden also echoed his sentiment, saying: “As the future king, I think William has the first refusal. If they want it, they get it.”

