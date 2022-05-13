 
pakistan
Cannot rule out foreign agencies' involvement in Karachi's Saddar blast: officials

  • Investigation agencies say foreign involvement cannot be ruled out. 
  • Say there can be more than one banned organisation involved in explosion. 
  • Investigation says explosives used in blast locally made but were powerful.

The investigation agencies on Friday said the involvement of foreign agencies in Karachi's Saddar blast cannot be ruled out. 

According to the investigation agencies, there can be more than one banned organisation involved in the explosion and the bomb may have been planted in the bicycle by one of those organisations. 

The explosives used in the bombing were locally made but were powerful. The bomb weighed two-and-a-half kilogrammes, containing ball-bearings and explosives, the investigation showed.

"These types of bicycle bombs are used by banned nationalist organisations in Balochistan," said the investigators.

The investigation team further added that the terrorist detonated the bomb when the Coast Guard van arrived at the site and then fled from behind the tea hotel, where he sat for some time after parking his bicycle. 

A CCTV footage of the location, which has been obtained by law enforcement agencies (LEAs), shows that a young man was involved in the bombing.

Explosion kills one, injures 13 in Karachi's Saddar area 

At least one person was killed and 13 were left injured in a blast that rocked the Saddar area of Karachi late Thursday night.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal, several cars were also damaged during the blast, while the windows of the nearby buildings were shattered.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo.tv

