Friday May 13 2022
Pakistan condoles passing away of UAE president

Friday May 13, 2022

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan (late). — AFP/FIle
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan (late). — AFP/FIle 

  • Pakistan condoles passing away of the UAE President.
  • Pakistan-UAE relationship achieved new levels under Sheikh Khalifa's dynamic leadership.
  • Pakistan govt announces three days of national mourning from May 13-15.

ISLAMABAD: The government and people of Pakistan have received the news about the passing away of President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan with a deep sense of grief and sorrow, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday. 

According to the statement, the UAE has lost a visionary leader, and the people of Pakistan, a sincere friend. 

The Pakistan-UAE relationship achieved new levels under Sheikh Khalifa's dynamic leadership. Pakistani people will always remember him for his generosity and support during difficult times.

Sheikh Khalifa played a key role in the development and modernisation of the UAE. His leadership and vision were pivotal to the UAE’s emergence as a major economic powerhouse and history will remember him for his sterling contributions to humanitarian affairs and promoting peace.

"In this hour of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the Al-Nahyan family and the Emirati brethren. May Allah grant them the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," the statement further said.

In solidarity with the brotherly people of UAE, the Pakistan government has announced three days of national mourning from May 13-15 2022. The national flag shall also fly at half-mast during the mourning period.

