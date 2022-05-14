I'm still focused on the job, says Twitter CEO after Elon Musk puts deal on hold

(left to right) Parag Agarwal, Elon Musk.—Twitter

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal has published a thread on the microblogging platform commenting on the recent changes made in his team and explaining why certain steps were taken.



The detailed post came after Twitter fired two senior executives and Elon Musk announced that his $44 billion deal of buying Twitter is on hold.

Agarwal said: "Some have been asking why a 'lame-duck' CEO would make changes if we're getting acquired anyway."

"The short answer is very simple: While I expect the deal to close, we need to be prepared for all scenarios and always do what's right for Twitter. I'm accountable for leading and operating Twitter, and our job is to build a stronger Twitter every day." he tweeted.

He said that people at Twitter do not work just for the sake of it. The company is dedicated to improving the platform.

"No one at Twitter is working just to keep the lights on. We take pride in our work. Regardless of the company's future ownership, we're here improving Twitter as a product and business for customers, partners, shareholders, and all of you," he added.

Agar also added that he would not make the deal an excuse to avoid important discussions.

"People have also asked: why manage costs now vs after close? Our industry is in a very challenging macro environment — right now. I won't use the deal as an excuse to avoid making important decisions for the health of the company, nor will any leader at Twitter," he wrote.



"So what can you expect from me going forward? I'm still focused on doing the job, and that includes making hard decisions as needed. I will continue to embrace the deep complexities of our service and our business. And you can expect more change for the better," The Twitter CEO wrote.



He also said he will work on improving "the public conversation on Twitter" by avoiding tweets on the "topic of the day or the loudest sound bite."

In the end he expressed gratitude, saying he is thankful to the whole Twitter team for remaining focused and agile.

"Finally — so much gratitude for our whole Twitter team. They have stood strong and focused, sharp and agile. They've been doing the work, as they always have. Onward," he wrote.



In the last tweet, he shared the link to the formal and official details of the deal that he had mentioned in the thread.