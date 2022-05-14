Princess Eugenie and Beatrice 'have to suffer' because of Harry, Meghan and Andrew

Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are among the royals who "have to suffer because of Harry and Meghan's disloyalty and Andrew," according to a royal expert.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are among the "lesser-known" royals who will "suffer" because of the 96-year-old's decision to ban the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Andrew from the Palace balcony for the Platinum Jubilee.

It has been announced that only working royals will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour to kick off the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.



Richard Eden, a royal expert, has shared his thoughts on the move, saying while the decision was "the right one," it's still "sad" for royals like Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.



Eden added: "It would have been a terrible sight to have had Harry, Meghan, and Andrew on that balcony after all that has happened."

"I think it would have done a lot of damage to the Royal Family."



The condition that only working royals make the cut means other well-liked royals like Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara Tindall may also miss out on an appearance.



Royal observers have said that such a rule is "not fair" to the well-loved but lesser-known royals, with one fan tweeted: "It is unfair that some children are allowed on the balcony while Eugenie and Beatrice are being excluded."

Eden remarked that Harry's absence will mean we "never see" the minor royals on the balcony "ever again".

He added: "But on the other hand, it's sad. It's a chance, usually, for the extended family to get together to celebrate the Queen.

"It's a chance to see some of those lesser-known members and they can feel part of the family. They've had to suffer because of Harry and Meghan's disloyalty and because of Andrew. So, let's be frank, we are never going to see them on the balcony ever again."