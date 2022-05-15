 
entertainment
Sunday May 15 2022
Gwen Stefani confirms her return to ‘The Voice’ with husband Blake Shelton

Popular American singer Gwen Stefani has confirmed she will be returning to The Voice as a coach alongside her husband Blake Shelton.

The Rich Girl singer, who left the hit NBC show in 2020, announced on Friday that she will be returning to the show via a TikTok.

She posted a video of herself in which she was seen sporting a neon green hoodie and singing the song Grace Kelly by Mika, with Blake and John Legend and captioned it, "#duet this if you're going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this fall."

The Voice’s official TikTok account also commented, "TEAM GWEN IS BACK!" However, it is yet unclear if Gwen will be replacing Ariana Grande, who joined the series in 2021 after Gwen left or long-running coach Kelly Clarkson.

For the unversed, Blake and Gwen met on the show in 2015 and married in 2021 in an intimate ceremony attended by Gwen's three children.

