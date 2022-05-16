Johnny Depp scoffs as Amber Heard's ‘Junkie Johnny’ audio played in court

Johnny Depp couldn’t maintain his composure after listening to an audio of Amber Heard calling him ‘Junkie Johnny’ in the court as the infamous defamation trial resumed on Monday after a week-long hiatus.

The Aquaman actor returned to the stand on Monday to testify about coming across ‘different versions’ of her ex-husband as she called it a ‘juggling act’.

“Then I get different versions of him. I get the insecure or scared version of him that lashes out in a different medium every time,” Heard said in the audio.

“So if it’s Adderall or Junkie Johnny, then he’s abusive and he’s a tyrant and he’s mean,” she added.

At this point, the Pirates of the Caribbean star put his head down to smirk.

Meanwhile, Heard continued her claims, “If I argue back with him then I’m abusive... if I don’t say anything then I’m dismissive... if I engage with him I’m part of the problem.”