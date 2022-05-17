Govt likely to pick between early polls, 'tough' economic steps today

PM Shehbaz Sharif in meeting with FM Bilawal, Asif Ali Zardari, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz. —Twitter/@pppmediacell

PM Shehbaz Sharif discusses country's political and economic situation with allies.

MQM-P suggests holding early election to stabilise economy.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi says early polls solution to all crises Pakistan is facing right now.

ISLAMABAD: A decision is likely today (Tuesday) on whether the country should go for an early election or take difficult steps on the economic front after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's critical meetings with some coalition partners a day earlier.



The discussion to finally choose one of these options was made during separate meetings of the premier with MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday. The economic and political situation of the country was discussed in these meetings with the the heads of the allied parties, keeping the deteriorating economy and uncertain political scenario in mind, The News reported.

PM Shehbaz Sharif discussed the devaluation of the rupee against the dollar, bearish trend in the stock market, delay in the deal with IMF, fixing prices of petroleum products and the general elections with the allied parties, the publication reported.

MQM-P's Maqbool suggested an early election considering the country's current situation. He told PM Shehbaz that an early election is the solution to the crises Pakistan is facing right now.

He said that a fresh mandate from the masses should be taken as a delay will prove to be detrimental. He also said that a census should be held in June instead of August and election reforms could be done within a week.

The MQM-P leader said if timely decisions were not taken, the economic situation would become worse. He suggested legislation pertaining to the tenure and extension of the army chief and defended the nomination of Nasreen Jalil as Sindh governor.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to hold consultations with coalition parties on the suggestions put forward by the MQM-P.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the support of allied political parties for the implementation of reforms by the government and termed their role vital in decisions of national interest.