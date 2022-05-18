 
pakistan
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Karachi matric exams: 10th grade's computer studies paper 'leaked' on social media

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Matric students solve papers at an examination centre in Karachi on Monday, July 05, 2021. — Online/File
  • BSEK says reports that question paper was leaked cannot be confirmed as they still have it sealed.
  • Says reports could be confirmed or otherwise when paper is de-sealed at 9am.
  • First exam of 10th grade is scheduled to start at 9:30am.

KARACHI: After ninth grade, the question paper for 10th grade computer studies was reportedly leaked on social media two hours before the exam, which was scheduled for today.

Today is the first exam for 10th grade, which is scheduled to start at 9:30am. Despite the government's claims of preventing cheating during the examinations and securing distribution of examination papers, the paper was snitched approximately 7:30 a.m.

However, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) administration stated that they are unable to corroborate reports that the paper has been leaked because the question paper has not yet been de-sealed.

Read more: 9th grade computer studies paper leaked online in Karachi

They said that they will be able to comment on the matter when the paper is de-sealed at 9am.

According to the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), more than 360,000 students are taking the exam for the ninth and 10th grades. For that, 448 exam centres have been established in Karachi's 18 towns.

Students have been instructed to not bring mobile phones to the centres and the Sindh government has also imposed Section 144 in areas where examination centres are established. Around 158,869 students are sitting for today's exam.

In the morning shift, science group papers are being conducted, while the general group papers are scheduled for the second shift.

