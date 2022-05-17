 
pakistan
Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Sindh matric exams: Computer studies paper leaked online in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Matric students solve papers at an examination centre in Karachi on Monday, July 05, 2021. — PPI
Matric students solve papers at an examination centre in Karachi on Monday, July 05, 2021. — PPI

  • Question paper for ninth-grade computer studies matric exam leaked on social media in Karachi. 
  • Paper gets leaked 15 minutes before exam. 
  • More than 360,000 students are taking exam for ninth and 10th grades.

KARACHI: The question paper for the ninth-grade computer studies was leaked on social media 15 minutes before the matric exam was scheduled to take place today (Tuesday), Geo News reported.

The science group examination was scheduled to take place at 9:30am today, however, the question paper was leaked at 9:15am despite the government's claims of preventing cheating during the examinations and secure distribution of examination papers.

According to the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), more than 360,000 students are taking the exam for the ninth and 10th grades. For that, 448 exam centres have been established in Karachi's 18 towns.

Students have been instructed to not bring mobile phones to the centres and the Sindh government has also imposed Section 144 in areas where examination centres are established. Around 158,869 students are sitting for today's exam. 

In the morning shift, science group papers are being conducted, while the general group papers are scheduled for the second shift.

Separately, examination papers could not reach some of the centres, including Noor Hamza School after which the school administration decided to contact the officials of the board. 

More From Pakistan:

Hanif Abbasi appointment case: Convicted person cannot hold public office, Justice Minallah says

Hanif Abbasi appointment case: Convicted person cannot hold public office, Justice Minallah says
SC expected to wrap up presidential reference on Article 63(A) today

SC expected to wrap up presidential reference on Article 63(A) today
FM Bilawal's maiden US visit at Blinken’s invitation tomorrow

FM Bilawal's maiden US visit at Blinken’s invitation tomorrow
Govt likely to pick between early polls, 'tough' economic steps today

Govt likely to pick between early polls, 'tough' economic steps today
Ready to form judicial commission to probe Imran Khan's 'life threat': Rana Sanaullah

Ready to form judicial commission to probe Imran Khan's 'life threat': Rana Sanaullah

One dead, nearly dozen injured as blast rips through Karachi's Kharadar area

One dead, nearly dozen injured as blast rips through Karachi's Kharadar area
Karachi terrorist attack: Chinese premier urges Pakistan to bring perpetrators to justice

Karachi terrorist attack: Chinese premier urges Pakistan to bring perpetrators to justice
Broadsheet evidence manipulated at NAB, says Ayaz Sadiq

Broadsheet evidence manipulated at NAB, says Ayaz Sadiq
PEMRA warns TV channels to avoid airing content against army, judiciary

PEMRA warns TV channels to avoid airing content against army, judiciary
Will reveal name of poison used to induce heart attack, kill ex-FIA director Dr Rizwan: Imran Khan

Will reveal name of poison used to induce heart attack, kill ex-FIA director Dr Rizwan: Imran Khan
On foreign policy, Imran Khan, establishment were not on one-page: Elahi

On foreign policy, Imran Khan, establishment were not on one-page: Elahi
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to embark on maiden official visit to US on May 18

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to embark on maiden official visit to US on May 18

Latest

view all