Sindh matric exams: Computer studies paper leaked online in Karachi

Matric students solve papers at an examination centre in Karachi on Monday, July 05, 2021. — PPI

Question paper for ninth-grade computer studies matric exam leaked on social media in Karachi.

Paper gets leaked 15 minutes before exam.

More than 360,000 students are taking exam for ninth and 10th grades.

KARACHI: The question paper for the ninth-grade computer studies was leaked on social media 15 minutes before the matric exam was scheduled to take place today (Tuesday), Geo News reported.

The science group examination was scheduled to take place at 9:30am today, however, the question paper was leaked at 9:15am despite the government's claims of preventing cheating during the examinations and secure distribution of examination papers.

According to the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), more than 360,000 students are taking the exam for the ninth and 10th grades. For that, 448 exam centres have been established in Karachi's 18 towns.



Students have been instructed to not bring mobile phones to the centres and the Sindh government has also imposed Section 144 in areas where examination centres are established. Around 158,869 students are sitting for today's exam.

In the morning shift, science group papers are being conducted, while the general group papers are scheduled for the second shift.



Separately, examination papers could not reach some of the centres, including Noor Hamza School after which the school administration decided to contact the officials of the board.