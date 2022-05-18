Dozens of army officials awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Tamgha-i-Basalat

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa confers awards on military personnel and hands over awards of martyred soldiers to their families at the GHQ in Rawalpindi, on May 18, 2022. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Dozens of armed forces personnel were awarded two of the most esteemed awards in Pakistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

In a statement, the ISPR said 48 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), while seven officers, three Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 30 soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat.

GHQ Investiture ceremony was held at General Headquarters Rawalpindi, where Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa conferred military awards to the army personnel.

They were awarded the medals for their "acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation".

For the officers who have been martyred, their families attended the ceremony. Medals of the martyred soldiers were received by their family members.

A large number of senior army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony, the ISPR added.