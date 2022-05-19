CJP Bandial expresses concerns over transfers, appointments in high-profile cases

Supreme Court of Pakistan. — website

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday expressed concerns over transfers and appointments in high-profile cases during a hearing of the suo motu notice taken yesterday on the perceived apprehension of "persons in authority" undermining the criminal justice system.



A five-judge large bench, comprising CJP Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar, and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar heard the case, and issued notices to three officials.



Notices have been issued to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director-general, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, and home secretary.

A day earlier, CJP Ata Bandial took the notice of perceived interference in the "independence of the prosecution branch in the performance of its powers and duties for the investigation and prosecution of pending criminal matters involving persons in authority in the government".

The chief justice took notice of the perceived interference on the recommendations of a judge belonging to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the statement issued by the apex court said.

