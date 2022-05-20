Selena Gomez shares a glimpse into her nighttime skincare regimen, Watch

 
The queen of TikTok, aka Selena Gomez, is making time for some much-needed self-care.

Last week, the Only Murders in the Building actress 29, shared her everyday makeup routine, and most recently, she turned to her TikTok account and gave fans a look at her nighttime skincare regimen while wearing nothing but a towel.

@selenagomez

Goodnight world… see you in the morning ✨????

♬ All Night Parking (with Erroll Garner) Interlude - Adele

The Rare Beauty founder's nine-step process featured a variety of moisturizers, sprays, and eye masks, but the last step is what really caught our eye.

To wrap things up before letting her hair down and heading to bed, Gomez lathered the Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum cream on her chest and legs.

This isn't the first time Gomez has proclaimed her love of the Bum Bum Cream — in January, she told Vogue UK that she uses the moisturizer when her "skin is peeling" from sun exposure, which we'll all likely experience at some point this summer.

Meanwhile, Gomez delivered an empowering speech about destigmatizing mental health as she dished on her own struggles at the Mental Health Youth Action Forum at the White House on Wednesday.


