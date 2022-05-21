Police conduct search operation around Imran Khan's residence in Bani Gala

(Left) PTI workers protesting outside MNA Alamgir Khan's residence in Karachi and police standing outside Bani Gala, Islamabad. — Geo News screen grab

A heavy contingent of police including BDS conducted a search operation around Bani Gala.

PTI workers staying around Bani Gala came out of their tents to protest against govt.

PTI leaders submit application against raid at Alamgir Khan’s home.

KARACHI: Islamabad Police conducted a search operation around former prime minister Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala following death threats to the PTI chairman, Geo News reported Saturday.

A heavy contingent of police including the bomb disposal squad conducted the search operation around the ousted prime minister’s residence.

The PTI workers staying around Bani Gala came out of their tents and started shouting slogans against the incumbent government when the police party came.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, police raided PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s house, however, he was not present at home.

PTI leaders protested the police raid and termed police action a revengeful tactic against the party.

Following police action, PTI leaders reached Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station and submitted an application against the raid.

‘Sindh police have become military wing of PPP’

Strongly condemning the police raid, former federal minister for maritime affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said that the Sindh police have become a military wing of PPP.

He said police violated the 'sanctity of the four walls' by entering the residence of a public representative at midnight. The PTI leader warned that the Sindh government would be held accountable soon.

Criticising the “imported” government, Zaidi said that the police should besiege the Chief Minister’s House if they wanted to arrest the culprits.

Referring to the rising crime rate in the city, the former minister said that the Sindh police have failed to detain the robbers and street criminals in the port city and on the other hand the force is harassing the noble citizens.