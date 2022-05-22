 
Sunday May 22 2022
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's 'spoiler alert' leaves royal fans excited

Sunday May 22, 2022

Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla will feature in a one-off BBC East Enders episode as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Using their social media accounts, the couple shared a picture and wrote ,"Head over to Albert Square next week to spot a couple of special visitors, as The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall feature in a one-off BBC East Enders episode to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee."

Prince Charles is first in-line to the British throne and will become the king after his mother Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen recently said that Duchess Camilla would be the Queen consort when her son becomes the king.


