Security intensified outside Punjab Assembly as clock ticks on crucial session

Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi chairs a session. — PA website

LAHORE: A crucial session of the Punjab Assembly is being held today for which strict security arrangements have been made around the Assembly amid rising political tensions in Lahore.

PA Speaker Pervaiz Elahi called the session today, while cancelling the previous date of the assembly session scheduled for May 30.

The political situation intensified Sunday morning with the arrest of PA Director General for Parliamentary Affairs Rai Mumtaz after the announcement of an emergency session. The police has been directed to stay on high alert and a heavy police force has been deputed in the surroundings of the provincial assembly.

Police also barricaded different spots on Lahore's Mall Road, including the routes leading from CM House and Aiwan-e-Iqbal to the PA.

The administration has closed the doors of the PA, while barbed wires have been placed in front of the assembly building. Punjab Assembly staff said that even they are not allowed to enter the Assembly building.

No-trust moves against Elahi, deputy speaker on session's agenda

The PA session was due to begin at 12:30pm with the no-confidence motion against the speaker and deputy speaker on the agenda. However, session couldn't be started as yet.

PTI and PML-Q submitted the no-trust motion against PA Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, while PML-N submitted the motion against PA Speaker Elahi under Article 127 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

A very noisy PA session is expected as the temperature is high on both sides.

Police detain PA parliamentary affairs DG

Punjab police arrested Punjab Assembly Director General for Parliamentary Affairs Rai Mumtaz in the wee hours of Sunday after a PA session was summoned ahead of the scheduled date.



Mumtaz's family alleged that the police raided their house and shifted him to an unknown location.

The Punjab Assembly spokesperson confirmed reports of Mumtaz's detention, saying that the police leaped the walls of the DG's house. He said that the houses of PA Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Coordination Secretary Inayatullah were also raided.

The spokesperson further stated that they also have video evidence of the raids on assembly official's residences. He also accused police of vandalism during the raids.