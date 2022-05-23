95-year-old man marries for the first time

A 95-year-old man got married for the first time to an 84-year-old woman. — Pixabay/Huskyherz

A 95-year-old man got married for the first time to an 84-year-old woman whom he had met in a church 23 years ago, Wales Online reported.

Julian Moyle, got down on his knee in February and proposed to Valerie Williams. They got married recently in the same church they met, with about 40 friends and family members attending the ceremony.

"She's so so kind and giving you know," Julian said about his first-ever wife, Valerie.

Valerie said: “I can't believe it."

"The experience of finally getting married at this age was marvellous and it felt like a new year," Julian said.

The couple said that they had planned to celebrate their honeymoon in Australia, which is Julian's homeland.

Valerie described her husband as a "fine gentleman", while Julian called her "Simpatico".

Julian came to the UK from Australia in 1954. The 95-year-old was the first soloist in the Welsh National Opera between 1970 and 1982. Honouring his passion for opera, he performed at his wedding too.