Meghan Markle to be grilled in sister Samantha defamation case?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha has demanded that Prince Harry’s wife should be grilled by the lawyers in defamation case, she has filed in the court.



Samantha, 57 has filed a defamation lawsuit against Meghan and wants £60,000 damages after she claimed her reputation was wrecked by Meghan Markle’s comments she made about her childhood during interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Now, according to a report by the Mirror UK, Samantha wants the judge to issue order Meghan to be grilled on video and questioned for several hours in the case.

The latest development comes after Meghan filed to dismiss the defamation case brought by Samantha.

Samantha’s lawyer Jamie Alan Sasson told the Mirror UK, “Our intention is to take this case to a jury trial.”