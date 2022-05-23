US ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome arrives in Islamabad

 
Donald Armin Blome is currently the US ambassador to Tunisia. — Govt of Tunis Facebook
ISLAMABAD: New United States’ ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, a career member of the senior foreign service with the rank of Minister-Counselor, arrived in Islamabad on Monday, US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan confirmed.

“Ambassador Donald Blome began his assignment at the United States Embassy in Islamabad today,” said a statement issued by the embassy.

Blome will lead the US mission in Pakistan in its ongoing efforts to deepen connections between the Pakistani and American people and work with the government of Pakistan towards a more stable, secure, and prosperous future for Pakistan.

On his arrival, Ambassador Blome said: “I am thrilled to be in Pakistan. I look forward to exploring this beautiful country and acquainting myself with its people and its culture.

“Most importantly, in this 75th year of US-Pakistan relations, I will continue to build on the strong relationship between our countries.”

It is worth mentioning that Blome’s appointment comes some four years after Ambassador David Hale completed his three-year term in Islamabad and left for Washington to take over as undersecretary of state for political affairs.

US President Joe Biden had recommended renowned diplomat Blome to be the new US ambassador to Pakistan last year and on December 14, 2021, the American Senate's Foreign Relations Committee held a hearing to consider his nomination. The committee later confirmed his appointment by voice vote.

Blome has long experience in the Middle East region and speaks Arabic.

Earlier in his career, Blome served as the Civilian Co-Director, Multinational Force Strategic Engagement Cell, Baghdad, Political Counsellor, Embassy Kuwait, and as Israel Desk Officer, Deputy Director and Acting Director, Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs.

