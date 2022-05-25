 
Johnny Depp’s testimony of severed addressed by surgeon

A hand surgeon has been called in to testify on Johnny Depp’s first-hand account of severing his finger.

An orthopaedic surgeon from Wilmington, North Carolina, Dr Richard Moore, made this claim.

In his testimony to the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom, Mr Moore explained, “It's not consistent with what we see in the described injury pattern or in the clinical photographs.”

He also noted that if the injury would have been caused by a bottle, the actor would have had a “severe” fingernail injury but his nail appeared to be intact.

However, Depp’s legal hit back with claims that the bottle hit him from an angle instead of head first. 

