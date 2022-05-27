 
Kim Kardashian thinks quitting SNL is 'smartest decision' of Pete Davidson career

Kim Kardashian thinks quitting SNL is 'smartest decision' of Pete Davidson career

Kim Kardashian is cheering for boyfriend Pete Davidson as he quits Saturday Night Live.

An insider told Hollywood Life: "Kim completely has Pete’s back and she thinks he’s making the smartest decision for his career.

"She knows what an incredible opportunity SNL has been for helping to build Pete’s brand, but he has a huge fan base now and can do anything he wants.

The source continued: "She knows he’s been toying with the idea of leaving since before they started dating, but she thinks he made the right call to bow out now.

Meanwhile, Pete is gearing up to wrap up a few ongoing projects as well as begin many others.

"He already has a ton of projects lined up and she loves that he’ll have more freedom with his schedule now."

When asked a source if Kim persuaded him to quit SNL, they said it was "100 percent" Pete's choice, adding: "Kim has just been doing everything she can to support him through this."

