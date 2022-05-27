 
pakistan
Friday May 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Petrol price hike: Netizens get creative with alternatives for transport

By
Web Desk

Friday May 27, 2022

Internet users suggest horse cart as an alternate as people cant afford high price Petrol — Twitter/@Islaamabad
Internet users suggest horse cart as an alternate as people can't afford high price Petrol — Twitter/@Islaamabad

As the price of petroleum products rises to unprecedented highs, internet users are responding with memes that are both humorous and insightful.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced Thursday a massive hike in the price of petroleum products after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) emphasised abolishing the subsidies on commodities.

In a press conference, the finance minister said the government has decided to hike the price of petrol, diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel by Rs30, effectively from May 27.

Here is how social media reacted to the news:

"Please allow Horse Cart and Rikshaw service in #Islamabad, due to No Public Transport in the city people can't afford high price Petrol. Thank You. #PetrolDieselPrice," wrote one user on Twitter.

"The old days are back in Pakistan," a Twitter user said, sharing a cartoon showing donkeys pushing and dragging a car.

Some even posted memes that skewered the federal government.

Some were even more inventive with the message and suggested other uses for a car on the internet.

The finance minister noted some burden had to be shifted onto the masses, but despite the massive increase in the price of petroleum products, the government was still bearing losses but vowed to soon strike a staff-level agreement with the Fund.

Pakistan and the IMF could not reach a staff-level agreement a day earlier after the global lender said there were deviations from the policies that were agreed between both sides.

More From Pakistan:

'Persons in authority': SC seeks names of cabinet members removed from ECL

'Persons in authority': SC seeks names of cabinet members removed from ECL

PM Shehbaz Sharif to announce 'relief package' in address to nation today

PM Shehbaz Sharif to announce 'relief package' in address to nation today

Explained: All the changes made to the NAB law

Explained: All the changes made to the NAB law
'Azadi March': GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid booked for shelling, firing on police

'Azadi March': GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid booked for shelling, firing on police
Drastic budget cut for HEC shocks vice chancellors

Drastic budget cut for HEC shocks vice chancellors
Veteran Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara succumbs to injuries

Veteran Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara succumbs to injuries
Miftah Ismail says PM to announce relief package for those who can't afford petrol after hike

Miftah Ismail says PM to announce relief package for those who can't afford petrol after hike
One killed, three injured after private hotel's roof collapses: rescue sources

One killed, three injured after private hotel's roof collapses: rescue sources
PPP's Nasir Hussain takes responsibility for bearing all expenses of martyred constable's family

PPP's Nasir Hussain takes responsibility for bearing all expenses of martyred constable's family
Govt announces increase in petrol price by Rs30 in bid to resume IMF programme

Govt announces increase in petrol price by Rs30 in bid to resume IMF programme
Multiple PTI leaders including Imran Khan, Asad Umar booked for riots in Islamabad

Multiple PTI leaders including Imran Khan, Asad Umar booked for riots in Islamabad
O and A Level exams to resume from May 27 in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

O and A Level exams to resume from May 27 in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Latest

view all