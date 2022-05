The picture shows students walking towards their school. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Friday announced the dates for the summer vacations in government educational institutions.

The summer vacations for the year 2022 will be observed from June 6 to July 31, a notification issued by the FDE said.

The notification said that the classes would resume on August 1, adding that the heads of the educational institutions are directed to complete the admissions process during the vacations.