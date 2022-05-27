 
pakistan
Friday May 27 2022
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Court disposes of pre-arrest bail plea of TikToker who set Margalla forest ablaze

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Friday May 27, 2022

Picture collage of TikToker Dolly.
Picture collage of TikToker Dolly. — Twitter/ Instagram/dollyofficial1

  • Judge rejects bail application of social media personality due to her absence.
  • Police personnel reach outside courtroom to arrest Dolly.
  • Dolly was present in lawyer's chamber instead of courtroom.

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad has disposed of the pre-arrest bail plea submitted by a TikToker who had allegedly set the Margalla forest on fire to film a video.

During the hearing of the bail plea on Friday, the court called out TikToker Dolly's name thrice but she did not show up.

Upon this, the judge inquired from Dolly's lawyer regarding her whereabouts. In response, her lawyer said that "she was present within the court's premises but had applied for a transfer". 

Dolly's lawyer maintained that the "provisions of the case could not be heard by the district and sessions court". As a result, Additional Sessions Judge Abida Sajjad rejected the bail application of the social media personality due to her absence.

After the bail application was rejected by the court, police personnel reached outside the courtroom to arrest Dolly, but instead of appearing before the court, she went to the lawyer's chamber.

Dolly came under fire a week ago after one of her controversial videos went viral on social media. In the footage, two young people could be seen setting a forest on fire at Margalla Hills to add a "dramatic effect" to their TikTok video. 

Consequently, wildlife officials demanded action against the TikToker, after which the Islamabad Police registered a case against her on the complaint of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for setting the Margalla forest ablaze.

Dolly, however, denied the accusations and claimed that she had no involvement in setting any forest ablaze.

