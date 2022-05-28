Pakistani mountaineers Sirbaz Ali, Shehroze Kashif summit 5th highest peak in the world

Climbers Sirbaz Ali Khan (L) and Shehroze Kashif (R) after summiting Mt Makalu in Nepal. -Pictures by reporter

Pakistani climbers add another feather to their caps.

Mountaineers Sirbaz Ali and Shehroze Kashif summit Mt Makalu in Nepal, the 5th highest peak in the world.

They achieved the feat earlier today.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s mountaineers Sirbaz Ali and Shehroze Kashif achieved another landmark on Saturday morning when the duo summited Mt Makalu in Nepal, the 5th highest peak in the world.

They reached the summit top at around 7:00am PKT after starting the final summit push on Friday evening.

With this feat, Shehroze Kashif has become the youngest mountaineer in the world to summit the top 5 peaks, as well as the third Pakistani to summit 7 of 14 eight-thousanders of the world.

Shehroze sent two small messages in satellite communication from the top on Saturday morning “top” and “project completed”, announcing the success of his visit to Nepal in a record style.



He had earlier summited Kanchenjunga and Lhotse as well and became the only Pakistani to summit three back to back 8-thousanders in the span of just 23 days.

Known as “broad boy”, the 20-year-old mountaineer has previously summited Mount Everest, K2, Manaslu and Broad Peak.

Confirming Shehroze’s summit, Karar Haideri, the secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan said that “today 28 May 2022 at 6:56 a.m. PST, Shehroze Kashif has summited Makalu 8463m - 5th highest mountain in the world.”

Another mountaineer from Pakistan to reach the Makalu summit was 33-year-old Sirbaz Ali Khan, with this he became the first Pakistani to summit 11 out of 14 peaks above 8,000m in the world.

His summit manager Saad Munawar said that Sirbaz reached the top at around 7:00am PKT. He also announced to dedicate the summit to “Appo Ali”, mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara who passed away yesterday after succumbing to his injury.

He also confirmed that Sirbaz summited Makalu without using supplementary oxygen.