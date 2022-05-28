Bermuda Triangle cruise promises passengers full refund in case of disappearance

Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas cruise ship is moored at Marina Bay Cruise Center after a passenger tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a cruise to nowhere, in Singapore, December 9, 2020.—Reuters

Many ships and flights have disappeared around Bermuda Triangle region.

Cruise company says money will be returned if the ship disappears.



Trip would cost almost 1,450 pounds per cabin and starts March, 2023.

In an outlandish offer, a cruise company has told passengers that they will get a complete refund if their ship disappears during their trip to the mysterious Bermuda Triangle.



The Bermuda Triangle is a popular mystery with many ships and flights having disappeared in the region.

Reasons behind the disappearances are unknown to this day. There are several conspiracy theories around the concept that blame supernatural forces and aliens for the disappearances.

The agency published an advertisement on its website, Ancient Mysteries Cruise, which said: "Don't worry about disappearing on this Bermuda Triangle tour. The tour has a 100% return rate and your money will be refunded in the rare chance you disappear."

The site explains that the passengers will start their journey from New York to Bermuda on March of 2023. On the Norwegian Prima liner, passengers will undertake their expedition to the Atlantic ocean.

The trip would cost almost 1,450 pounds per cabin.

The "agenda" says that the passengers will spend two days in the sea and two days at the Bermuda with presentations, panel discussions, and Q/As.