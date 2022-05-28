Maryam Nawaz urges judiciary to maintain distance from Imran Khan's politics

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a public gathering in Bahawalpur, on May 28, 2022. — YouTube/PTV

BAHAWALPUR: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Saturday requested the judiciary to remain "impartial" and maintain a distance from PTI Chairman Imran Khan's politics.

Speaking at a public gathering in Bahawalpur, the PML-N vice president said: "Imran Khan, the revolution that you want to bring through the Supreme Court, the SC itself, along with the people of Pakistan, will foil it."

Maryam said Khan first drags institutions into politics and then utters abusive words for them.

"Therefore, with respect, I want to ask the Supreme Court to maintain distance from the politics of this anarchist as the Supreme Court is an institution of Pakistan and it should remain impartial," she added.

The request comes after the PTI chairman announced his party would approach the apex court next week to seek clarity on holding public rallies after the government crackdown and clashes across the country.

She said that Khan's long march had failed, and this time, he sought help from the apex court. "Is this the court's job to save Imran Khan from his failures?" asked Maryam.



Although the PTI ended its long march earlier this week, the chairman has said that the party would come back on the streets with "complete preparations" if the government does not meet its six-day ultimatum to hold elections in June.



Criticising the former prime minister, Maryam asked: "You failed to prepare for the march, but you prepared to set fire and attack the police?"



'Fitna and fasad'

Moving on, the PML-N leader said that Pakistan faces no danger from foreign powers but the country faces a threat in the form of Khan. "Pakistan is at risk from the fitna and fasad — Imran Khan," she added.

The PML-N vice president said that the coalition government had to increase the prices of petroleum products because of the agreement between Khan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Shehbaz Sharif announced the biggest relief package of Rs28 billion for the nation in the history of Pakistan," said Maryam, adding that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz will take the country out of the crisis within a few months.

"Khan started begging Nawaz Sharif two days before the march to announce a date for the elections when he saw that his march was failing and said he would call off the march in return," claimed the PML-N leader.

She said that the ex-PM could not even gather 25,000 people from all over the country, and then he claims that the preparations were not done.

"You used all the resources from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and gave money to your leaders to gather people for the march," she added.

The PML-N vice president also said that ever since Khan was ousted, he started worrying about inflation.

"Khan said he was about to strike a deal with Russia to get oil at cheaper rates. Why did the agreement not take place?" she asked.

"Were you waiting for Farah Gogi's signature on the agreement?" asked Maryam, adding that "when the time came for Gogi to sign, she escaped Pakistan to Dubai."