Big jump: Pakistan improves by six places on world tourism index

Pakistan (+2.9%, 89th to 83rd) has improved in TTDI scores the most since 2019 — Canva/World Economic Index 2021

Pakistan has made a big jump in the International Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) by moving up six places, as per the latest report released by the World Economic Forum.

The 2021 edition of the TTDI includes 117 countries.



Related items The challenges for Pakistan's tourism industry

The index ranks the countries based on the set of factors and policies that help the travel and tourism industry in each country grow in a way that is stable and sustainable.



World Economic Forum Travel & Tourism Development Index 2021

The managing director of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, Aftab ur Rehman Rana, said Pakistan has been ranked 83rd, which is up from 89th place in the index’s previous edition of 2019.



He stated that a six-point increase in Pakistan's ranking on the global travel and tourism index is significant progress.