 
pakistan
Monday May 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Big jump: Pakistan improves by six places on world tourism index

By
Web Desk

Monday May 30, 2022

Pakistan (+2.9%, 89th to 83rd) has improved in TTDI scores the most since 2019 — Canva/World Economic Index 2021
Pakistan (+2.9%, 89th to 83rd) has improved in TTDI scores the most since 2019 — Canva/World Economic Index 2021

Pakistan has made a big jump in the International Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) by moving up six places, as per the latest report released by the World Economic Forum.

The 2021 edition of the TTDI includes 117 countries.

Related items

The index ranks the countries based on the set of factors and policies that help the travel and tourism industry in each country grow in a way that is stable and sustainable.

World Economic Forum Travel & Tourism Development Index 2021
World Economic Forum Travel & Tourism Development Index 2021

The managing director of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, Aftab ur Rehman Rana, said Pakistan has been ranked 83rd, which is up from 89th place in the index’s previous edition of 2019.

He stated that a six-point increase in Pakistan's ranking on the global travel and tourism index is significant progress.

More From Pakistan:

Balochistan holds local govt polls after nine years

Balochistan holds local govt polls after nine years
To restore IMF deal, price of electricity likely to go up too by July

To restore IMF deal, price of electricity likely to go up too by July
IHC directs govt to issue notices to Musharraf, succeeding PMs in missing persons cases

IHC directs govt to issue notices to Musharraf, succeeding PMs in missing persons cases
Govt 'to recognise Israel', Imran Khan tells Charsadda workers' convention

Govt 'to recognise Israel', Imran Khan tells Charsadda workers' convention
PM Shehbaz Sharif forsees burden of foreign debt to prevail for years to come

PM Shehbaz Sharif forsees burden of foreign debt to prevail for years to come
'Amazing experience': Israel's president on meeting delegation including Pakistani expats

'Amazing experience': Israel's president on meeting delegation including Pakistani expats
Diehard Nawaz Sharif fan from Canada spends Rs600k to attend PML-N's jalsa

Diehard Nawaz Sharif fan from Canada spends Rs600k to attend PML-N's jalsa

‘Imran Khan sought NRO to save himself’: PM Shehbaz responds to leaked audio

‘Imran Khan sought NRO to save himself’: PM Shehbaz responds to leaked audio
The four Pakistanis who made it to Forbes '30 under 30' Asia list 2022

The four Pakistanis who made it to Forbes '30 under 30' Asia list 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif to again address Pakistan's economic situation in Mansehra today

PM Shehbaz Sharif to again address Pakistan's economic situation in Mansehra today
Balochistan local govt polls: Voting ends, counting of votes begins

Balochistan local govt polls: Voting ends, counting of votes begins
After major petrol hike, govt likely to raise gas tariff by 40-50% soon

After major petrol hike, govt likely to raise gas tariff by 40-50% soon

Latest

view all