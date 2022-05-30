 
sports
Monday May 30 2022
Three-day ODI series to be played in Multan: PCB

Pakistani fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi fist bumps a West Indies batter. — AFP/File
  • Matches to take place on June 8, 10 and 12 16:00 Pakistan time.
  • Training camp of Pakistan team will be held in Lahore from June 1-4.
  • West Indies squad will arrive in Islamabad on June 6.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that the three-day one-day internationals (ODIs) between Pakistan and the West Indies have been shifted to Multan.

According to the statement, the matches will take place on June 8, 10 and 12 at 16:00 PKT time.

Before moving to Multan on June 5, the training camp of the Pakistan team will be held in Lahore from June 1-4. Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan, who are presently playing county cricket in the United Kingdom, will arrive on June 1 and join the camp from the next day.

The West Indies squad will arrive in Islamabad on June 6 and will travel to Multan on a charter flight.

Series schedule with umpire and match referee appointments:

June 8 — 1st ODI, Multan Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire) and Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee)

June 10 — 2nd ODI, Multan Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee)

June 12 — 3rd ODI, Multan Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee)

Pakistan squad for West Indies ODIs:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.

Player Support Personnel: Mansoor Rana (manager), Saqlain Mushtaq (head coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant to head coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Shaun Tait (bowling coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaiman (trainer/strength and conditioning coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital manager), Col (retd) Muhammad Imran (security manager), Dr Najeeb Soomro (team doctor), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Muhammad Imran (masseur).

