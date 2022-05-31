 
sports
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

FIFA Trophy Tour 2022 moves to Lahore amid political uncertainty

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday May 31, 2022

FIFA Trophy 2022 — FIFA Official
FIFA Trophy 2022 — FIFA Official

KARACHI: The political unrest in Islamabad has compelled the organisers of the FIFA Trophy Tour 2022 to relocate the event to Lahore.

An official of the FIFA Trophy Tour confirmed to Geo.tv that the dates of the tour are unchanged and only the venue has shifted from Islamabad to Lahore.

Related items

"The trophy will arrive in Lahore on June 7, 2022, and it is an extraordinary opportunity for fans to see football’s most celebrated prize up close," said the organizers.

The event was earlier scheduled to be held in Islamabad. But because of what is going on politically in the federal capital, the organisers had to move the event.

Christian Karembeu, a former World Cup winner from France, will accompany the trophy to Pakistan.

The trophy will arrive in Pakistan from Uzbekistan and stay in the country for one day.

After a welcome ceremony at the airport, there will be an event for stakeholders and sponsors in the afternoon and a public concert later in the evening.

This is the second time the FIFA World Cup trophy has visited Pakistan. The country was also a destination for the trophy tour before the 2018 World Cup.

More From Sports:

Before Sachin Tendulkar, there was Saeed Anwar

Before Sachin Tendulkar, there was Saeed Anwar
Pakistan's Shajjar bags gold, Mueed wins bronze in Imam Reza Cup

Pakistan's Shajjar bags gold, Mueed wins bronze in Imam Reza Cup
Three-day ODI series to be played in Multan: PCB

Three-day ODI series to be played in Multan: PCB
The most expensive FIFA World Cup in history

The most expensive FIFA World Cup in history
Pandya tipped as future India captain after Gujarat's IPL fairytale

Pandya tipped as future India captain after Gujarat's IPL fairytale
Global Zalmi team wins European Cricket Series title

Global Zalmi team wins European Cricket Series title

‘Proud moment’: Daren Sammy receives Sitara-e-Pakistan

‘Proud moment’: Daren Sammy receives Sitara-e-Pakistan
Sri Lanka finally ready to host Asia Cup from August 24 amid political crisis

Sri Lanka finally ready to host Asia Cup from August 24 amid political crisis
Mueed Baloch bags silver in 2nd Imam Reza Cup, registers national record

Mueed Baloch bags silver in 2nd Imam Reza Cup, registers national record
Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title

Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title
Pakistani mountaineers Sirbaz Ali, Shehroze Kashif summit 5th highest peak in the world

Pakistani mountaineers Sirbaz Ali, Shehroze Kashif summit 5th highest peak in the world
Paul Stirling hopeful of playing for Islamabad United in next PSL

Paul Stirling hopeful of playing for Islamabad United in next PSL

Latest

view all